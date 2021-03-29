Weather Blog: Weather rollercoaster for the week ahead

If you like spring weather… we got it! If you like snow and are looking for some more powder for the mountains… we got it!

Basically it’s going to be a wild couple of days around here so stay tuned!

First were starting off Monday with some upslope snow showers especially along the western slope and in the higher terrain. The good news is that for most the snow was so light that accumulations did impact the morning drive.

Driving the upslope snow is a northwest wind that is cranking at 15-25 mph and gusting as high as 50 mph! Wind advisory is in place until 5 PM tonight! As of 9 am over 1700 customers are without power!

Sunshine is breaking out this afternoon and winds will begin to settle down by evening as temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

It’s a quiet spring day Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with temperature reaching the 60’s (but don’t get to used to the spring weather!)

Wednesday we’ll once again see warmer temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s but a very wet cold front comes swinging through bringing showers for most by afternoon. That cold front will help to drag in cooler air from the north switching rain to snow by early Thursday morning. Snowflakes will continue to fall through Thursday with plowable accumulations likely! Hopefully you didn’t throw the shovels to deep into the basement!

As with every storm (especially during the spring) things can change, so be sure to check back with the forecast in the next couple of days!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley