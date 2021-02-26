Weather Blog: Welcomed sunshine to top off the work week

(Sigh) It’s beautiful out today! That sunshine is glistening down on almost everyone… There was a little disturbance last night that brought a couple of flurries and an uptick in clouds for southern VT and the North Country, but that is fizzling out and high pressure is in control of our forecast!

Seasonable temperatures, light winds and blue skies- you have no excuse not to get outside and soak in that sunshine! Even if it’s just for your lunch break!

Unfortunately our area of high pressure isn’t strong enough to keep Saturday’s storm out! Clear skies will stick around long enough tonight to allow temperatures to fall into the teens and low twenties, meaning that the first wave of precip will start off as snow. But as a warm front lifts north and a strong southerly wind sends temperatures into the upper 30’s to low 40’s, that snow is making the switch to sleet, freezing rain and then eventually rain.

Especially for the Northeast Kingdom and the colder hallows, freezing rain could make travel slick Saturday afternoon with a few hundredths of an inch possible, and the plain rain should only add up to about a tenth of an inch, so it won’t damage the snow pack too much!

Snow totals will range from a dusting in the North Country and Champlain Valley to about 1-3″ east of the Greens.

The mess moves out Saturday evening with drier weather moving in for Sunday morning, but another system with rain and snow showers rolls in for Sunday night and lingering into the start of Monday.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley