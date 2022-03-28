Boy has it been cold! Take a look at our high temperatures today! Montpelier tied it’s record coldest March 28th and Plattsburgh, Massena, Saranac Lake beat there records for the day!

Although its not as cold… Tuesday is still well below average. It’s another brutal start to the day… Take a look at the 7 AM wind chills!

Temperatures nose toward the 30’s by afternoon, wind chill remain in the mid 20’s tomorrow, and the northwest wind keeps the clouds holding tight especially in the NEK and higher terrain.

We finally clear the clouds and chance for a few mountain flakes Wednesday, starting off with some sunshine. But that is short lived as a warm front rolls in Wednesday evening bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. And as we move into the warm sector of that storm system Thursday temperatures spike to the upper 50’s nearing 60 degrees! Temperature roller coaster ride!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley