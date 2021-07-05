Weather Blog: Where was this sunshine this weekend!?!

Good Morning and Happy 5th of July! A lot of folks still enjoying the long weekend, are rejoicing in the sunshine today! But for those of you heading back to the office, you might be asking “where was this sunshine this weekend!?!”

Today expect a bit of morning patchy fog that’ll burn off quickly giving way to mostly sunny conditions for all, as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Tonight comes with increasing clouds and showers and storms after midnight, as a weakening frontal boundary passes through. Although most storms should remain below severe limits some may feature heavy rain and a rumble of thunder or two, maybe waking you up before the alarm clock!

Showers will stick around for a couple hour past sunrise Tuesday before wrapping up and giving way to a little bit of sunshine. Another round of showers and garden variety storms are expected Tuesday afternoon, coming to a quick end past sunset.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley