Weather Blog: Wildfire smoke clouding up an otherwise sunny Monday

It’s another sunny day that’s being overshadowed by smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Ca. My asthma has been acting up today and I’m thinking the air quality has something to do with it… With the AQI (Air quality index) between 120-150+ everyone (even if you don’t have an underlying conditions or circumstance) should take it easy outdoors today!

Outside of the wildfire smoke, temperatures top off in the low to mid 80’s and we have a couple of hit or miss spot showers to deal with this afternoon, but just like yesterday they’ll remain pretty isolated and come to an end after sunset.

We’ll once again anticipate some patchy fog developing early Tuesday, especially in spots that saw rain Monday afternoon. Showers move in by mid to late morning with a cold front sagging southward, more of a chance for stronger storms and downpours comes for the afternoon. Temperatures begin to fall with the front, meaning southern VT is looking at the mid 80’s again, and northern zones will likely only top off in the upper 70’s.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley