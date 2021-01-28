Weather Blog: Wind chills between -15° and -30° early Friday Morning

It’s just before 10:30 AM and there are a few flurries stuck in the Champlain Valley, thanks to our north and westerly wind. The good news is they aren’t terrible heavy, so roads are decent, but they are expected to continue through the afternoon.

We’re tracking an arctic front is sliding into the northeast bringing some of the coldest air we’ve seen all season long… actually since the winter of 2018-2019.

But as far as cold air goes around here… this arctic blast is less than impressive.

If you look at the coldest high temperatures around the region, over the past 10 years temperatures have been as cold as -3° in BTV back in the winter of 2013-2014, or -13° in Saranac Lake (2017- 2018).

And it get’s even less impressive if you look at the entire period of record…

But don’t tell me that as I’m driving to work shivering.

Tonight temperatures fall to the single digits, but with a persistent northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour, wind chills are BRUTAL ranging between -15 to -30°

At those temperatures frost bite can begin to form on exposed skin within 30 minutes! Layer up especially if you are spending any time outdoors tomorrow!

That northwest isn’t going anywhere Friday so snow showers are likely especially along the International Border and through the Northeast Kingdom where a dusting to 2 inches is possible.

We don’t recover Friday as afternoon high temperatures struggle to touch the double digits, while wind chills range between -5 to -15°

The cold weather is sticking around through Saturday BUT it’s not going to be a bitter as Friday! Why? Well we actually break out into some sunshine Saturday, and winds are going to settle down a bit, out of the north at 5-10. Still pretty chill, but those rays of sun help out!

Sunday will actually feel a little less bitter, as skies are mostly sunny, surface winds go light and temperatures climb to the low 20’s (A heatwave compare to Friday)

Stay Warm

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley