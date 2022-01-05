It’s a milder forecast today with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30’s nearing 40… but the breezy southerly wind that is helping those temperatures climb also sends wind chill back into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. By afternoon a few rain or wintry mixed showers may push into far eastern portions of the Upper Valley, but should remain light and fall for only a few hours before pulling away.

With a passing cold front shifting our winds to the south and west, shooting lake effect streamers off of Ontario. Those streamers wiggle their way through the North County overnight and through Thursday’s forecast bringing most folks a dusting of snow, but for some immediately downwind totals could reach 2-4″ especially in southern portions of Saint Lawrence County.

Our temperatures are dipping back into the 20’s for Friday with another coastal storm passing by. I’ve been watching this one closely and I think it’s going to be a bit of a miss for our region, with the center of low pressure just to far out to sea for us to see the heaviest snow band… current trajectories keep those south of us in Southern New England… But that’s not to say the forecast can’t change in the next two days!

Happy Windy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley