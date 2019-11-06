Weather Blog: Winter is coming!

Well, the time has come… I know many of you had hoped it would hold off as long as possible, but Mother Nature has different plans.

Winter is here.

This morning some folks are waking up to a few flurries, as an upper-level wave of energy cruises by. It’s pretty light in nature and a lot of it is melting as it touches the ground.

This activity wraps up early this morning giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

Then we move into Thursday…..

Rain/Snow overspreads the region from west to east near daybreak. In the valleys, precipitation will start off as mostly rain, with air temperatures to warm to support snow. Eventually the system will pull in enough cold air from the north transitioning everyone into snow. Accumulations may take some time to pile up as ground temperatures are above freezing to start.

7 a.m. Future Tracker

12:30 p.m. Future Tracker

Snow will continue through the daylight hours at a steady rate, eventually tapering back to scattered showers by evening Thursday.

5:30 p.m. Future Tracker

So how much can you expect in your community?

If you live in the broad valleys, like the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawerence Valley or Connecticut River Valley, you can expect anywhere between a dusting up to two inches. Higher elevations such as the NEK, and Adirondacks will see a range of totals between 2-4″ with a few spots sneaking in closer to the 6″ mark in the highest peaks.

This system drags a ton of cold air in behind it, with high temperatures Friday and Saturday STRUGGLING to even make it to the freezing mark! Many spots in the NEK will stay in the 20’s all day!

Break out the shovel from the shed, and figure out where you put the winter coat, hats, and gloves…. you’ll be thankful you have it Friday!

Stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley