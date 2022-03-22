The weather set up across New England is not too shabby especially if you’re a fan of sunshine. However, we will still be contending with a northwest wind today that will average 20-30 mph gusts. That will result in some bitter wind chills from start to finish for our Tuesday, so be sure to bundle up. This morning, temperatures are hovering near freezing but the real feel readings are in the teens and 20s. Despite the cold air and brisk wind chills, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy this morning. Grab the shades, bundle up and drive safe.

As we navigate into the afternoon, sunshine will stick by our side along with those pesky northwest winds. Northwest winds in excess of 30 mph will certainly put a damper on those daytime highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wind chills will likely land somewhere in the 20s and 30s all day long, if not the upper teens in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire. Speaking of those locations, they will experience a bit more cloud cover today due to a trough to the northeast sliding through. It will remain dry, but just a little extra cloudy.

The forecast turns sloppy moving into Thursday as we discuss a new disturbance knocking on the door with rain showers for the valleys and a wintry mix for the mountains. Light to moderate icing is expected for the spine of the Greens, slopes of eastern VT, and bleeding over into western and northern New Hampshire. This will make for some slick and slippery travel first thing Thursday morning. Everywhere else, temperatures will remain above freezing resulting in plain rain showers and wet roadways. Stay up to date to this forecast as it continues to evolve through midweek. We will have the fine tuned details as we approach tomorrow night.