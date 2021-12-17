Those winds are settling down! Thank goodness right! Take a look at some of our top gusts overnight!

Although Friday will still be blustery, we’re not expecting gusts of these magnitude… back to W 5-10 miles per hour by dinner time. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures falling to the 30’s by evening.

It’s a dry start to Saturday, but get the holiday shopping done early, with snow moving in for the afternoon. Roads could be sloppy if you’re heading out to any holiday parties Saturday evening, and visibility could be tough so take it easy out there!

Snow continues overnight before coming to an end Sunday morning with some lingering upslope snow showers, afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 20’s.

Snowfall totals range between 4-8″ for most, but you’ll find a little less along the Canadian Border (2-4″) and a little bit more along the southern spine of the Green Mountains where totals could range between 8-12″

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley