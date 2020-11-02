Weather Blog: Wintry start to November

It was a snowy start to the day with light accumulations greasing up the highway and causing a few slide offs especially on I-89. Take it slow, leave some stopping distance between you and the car in front of you, and pack your patience.

Now today’s forecast resembles more of January weather than November weather, as our temperatures are cold, only climbing into the low to mid 30’s, with a strong and cold northwest winds at 15 to 25 gusting as high as 40 in some spots, windchills will feel more like the teens and 20’s. Maybe the first day to break out the winter coat, gloves and hats? I know I might!

The snow will take a brief break later this morning, before another wave of energy brings the flakes right back in for the evening drive. Snow will continue to fall overnight and through the first part of the day Tuesday, before quieter weather rolls in for the rest of the week.

Snowfall totals are very much dependent on elevation, with a dusting to 2 inches expected for our valleys, 2-4 inches in the mid-slopes while the higher mountain peaks could reach up to 4-8″+

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley