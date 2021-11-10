Weather Blog: Wrapping up the rain and breaking out into afternoon sunshine

Boy was it a soggy start to this Wednesday. Rain, from a low pressures system passing over head, has been pretty quick moving and as of 9:00 AM, most of it has come to an end with only a few leftover showers to go before the clear begins!

Skies will begin the process of clearing to sunshine after lunch time and we’re left with a pleasant afternoon as temperature climb to the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Veteran’s Day is shaping up to be a quiet one, with sunshine to start the day, but a few more clouds for the afternoon. High temperature reach the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Rain is rolling in again for Friday, but before it gets here we’re expecting some gusty winds out of the south Thursday night as the warm front with the storm passes by (without precip). Especially on Lake Champlain and through the higher mountain peaks, winds will be gusty out of the south at 20-30 mph. Most everywhere else doesn’t tap into some of those stronger gusts with winds remaining out of the south at 15-25 mph.

The rain is arrive by daybreak Friday, which helps to settle those wind gusts, and falls heaviest through the afternoon. Thankfully it’s a quick moving system, only bringing a half an inch to a little more than an inch of rain before exiting Friday evening. I’m not too worried for our rivers, but with all the freshly fallen leaves clogging up the storm drains, urban flooding (big big puddles) is a possibility.

Our weekend weather is staying unsettled with the hit or miss chance for lingering rain/snow showers. Temperatures are back into the 40’s to start next week

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley