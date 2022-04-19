As of 10:30 PM there are still nearly 10,000 Vermonters and New Yorkers without power at this hour! This storm system really pack a punch!

Check out some of our snow totals from across the region!

And our top wind gusts!

At this hour we’re still left with some lingering rain and snow showers, those are expected to persist overnight and through the first part of Wednesday morning before we finally dry up from this system!

Drier weather is working in for the mid week, with the clouds slowly but surely clearing out as we move towards lunch time. Temperatures are still below average in the mid to upper 40’s

Light rain chances return late Thursday with a passing low pressure system. Temperatures are back into the lower 50’s. Partly to mostly sunny skies Friday and into the first part of the weekend

Happy Tuesday Night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley