Weather Blog: Wrapping up the rain/snow chances Thursday

What a wild weather day it has been! You saw all types of precipitation like rain, sleet, snow even graupel which are super cooled frozen droplets (like dip-n-dots)! Mount Mansfield even saw 6 inch of SNOW!

As we move overnight the chance for rain/snow showers is coming to an end as our winds go calm and skies clear out.

Speaking of clear skies, keep an eye out for the Aurora Borealis tonight, signals seems strong that we could see the green glow on the northern horizon for the next 6 hours or so! As long as we clear the clouds in time!

Thursday’s forecast is a bit brighter than Wednesday, but still just as cold. A south to southwest breezy could provide a few extra clouds and the return of a spot sprinkle or flurry especially in the higher terrain thanks to some lake influence. Overall it’s a mix of sun and clouds with temperature in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

High pressure builds into the region for Friday and the weekend bringing a nice sunny stretch with afternoon high temperatures returning to seasonable!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley