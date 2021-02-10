Weather Blog: Wrapping up the snow showers and breaking out the sunshine

Happy Wednesday!

We’re plagued with another slippery commute as a little lingering moisture and a northwest wind heading up over the higher terrain is keeping those upslope snow showers on the radar.

As our wind shift to a westerly direction those snow shower will wrap up by afternoon and skies will start to clear to partly sunny as temperatures climb to the low 20’s

Overnight we remain quiet under partly cloudy skies, a few flurries cant be ruled out over the North Country as morning lows fall to the single digits.

The trend is partly sunny for Thursday morning, with a little bit more clearing by afternoon as high temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s

Can’t rule out a snow shower or two Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures only reaching the low teens.

Cooler air is in place for the weekend as day time high temperatures for Friday and Saturday only reaching the teens, and overnight lows back below zero in most spots.

Happy Hump Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley