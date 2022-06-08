Here comes the rain! Rolling into southern zones as many folks are hitting the road for the Thursday Morning commute.

Reaching the Champlain Valley and northern zones by mid to late morning, the wall of water starts out as widespread rain, with torrential downpours…

before tapering off to scattered hit or miss showers and downpours by late afternoon.

We turn off the faucet as we move past sunset, but lingering drizzle remains in the forecast through Friday morning.

Grab the rain gear, and stay dry! Be careful on the roads, hydroplaning and poor visibility are possible especially for the morning!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley