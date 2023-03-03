A high impact winter weather event will impact the entire region beginning around 10pm Friday evening across the Southern/Central ADK’s–working it’s way north and east across the Champlain Valley just before midnight. A general 6 to 12 inches of accumulation is expected at elevations below 1000′ (including BTV and Plattsburgh) whereas higher elevations (especially those on eastern facing slopes of the Greens & ADK’s) may pick up between 12 and 18 inches of snow. In portions of Southern VT a brief period of sleet may mix in, however this does not look to limit snowfall accumulations too drastically.

As snow works it’s way across the region, locally heavy snowfall is expected by around 2AM and could continue through around sunrise. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2″ per hour will be common with some bands which will leave many areas with 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ground by 7AM Saturday morning. It would not be surprising to have some regions east of the Green Mountains (above 1500′) cashing in on 2 to 3″ p/hr snowfall rates for a brief period…

Heavy bands of snow work over the CPV and ADK’s by around 2AM…

A brief break in accumulating snow could occur between noon and 3/4PM for the valley regions (or more of a snow shower type of snow) before a second round of light accumulating snow works in by evening…

The second round of light snow should taper off west to east between 7PM and 10PM Saturday evening leaving many locations with a storm total of 6 to 12 inches of snow:

The other issue with this system for southern parts of the region could be a brief period of gusty winds between 3AM and 6AM Saturday morning. Western portions of Addison, Rutland and Bennington counties may see a brief period of sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph due to a strong E-SE wind downsloping off the Green Mountains. It is possible this could create some spotty power outage situations with the wet snow, especially with any big pine trees. At the very least, it may rattle some windows for a brief period as some folks will experience gusts approaching 50 mph…

Areas south of Middlebury are likely to experience strong SE winds for a period from 2AM to 6AM Saturday AM…

The good news is, the clean up should be fairly uncomplicated with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30’s by Saturday afternoon. Most ice melt products should work pretty well–although I do not anticipate any help from our somewhat-stronger March sun angle with cloudy skies and snow through sunset…

By Sunday our weather trends much quieter with some remaining snow showers for the higher terrain (very minor accumulations) under a somewhat moist westerly flow. Valley areas should remain mostly cloudy with perhaps some some periods of sunshine by Monday. Temperatures in the mid-30’s both afternoons. Low’s in the mid-20’s.

Tuesday we will monitor some light snow to our south, but this looks like a fairly weak system compared to our current one. Best chances for any accumulation look to be south of Rutland with just the chance of some snow showers in the CPV. Subsequent this, a rather stagnant northerly flow pattern sets up with the chance for spotty light snow in the mountains each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures in the valleys will remain in the low-to-mid 30’s with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will hover in the mid-20’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer