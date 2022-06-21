It has been a soggy day, with some spot in the North Country finding totals in isolated location above 1.5″ and there still a few showers north of Montreal tracking south.

And we still have more rain chance for both Wednesday night and early Thursday.

A break in the action is found Wednesday morning, and as we wait for the next round winds get breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph, and humidity levels creep up… as dewpoint reach the sticky 60’s

Late Wednesday afternoon we’ll find showers flourishing up in the North Country, with the developing low pressure system.

That leaves us with shower and embedded heavier downpours through Wednesday night all the way through Thursday night. That could potentially lead to ponding on the roads and sharp stream rises, especially in location through the North Country that have already picked up an inch of rain.

While I think 4 inches of rain is a bit aggressive, a widespread 2-3″ inches of rain cant be ruled out through late Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley