A thinning of mid and high level clouds should make way for a clear to partly cloudy overnight period. This will pave the way for a tranquil period of weather for both Sunday and Monday with increasing mid/high clouds by late tomorrow night. By Monday night, light rain and snow begins to overspread the region as a potent Nor’easter starts taking shape south of Long Island…

Discussion:

Saturday night will feature temperatures generally in the mid-teens to low-20’s regionwide with the exception of NY’s High Peaks region–here we could see single-digits above zero in a few places (e.g. Saranac Lake)…

Temperatures should rebound nicely for Sunday afternoon under partly to (perhaps briefly) mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be light through the day–making it feel quite a bit warmer than Saturday…

A similar temperature pattern will evolve as we head into the day on Monday as well–with the exception being more clouds for the day (and a milder start–near 30 degrees in the CPV). By the late evening hours there is the chance of an isolated rain shower in the valleys (snow shower in Mtn’s) as a northern stream piece of energy works it’s way towards the east coast…this is where “the plot thickens” in our forecast…

The two pieces of energy which will eventually comprise a potent coastal system by Monday night currently sit just east of the Rocky Mountains. The northern low pressure will chug it’s way across the Upper Midwest through the day on Sunday–eventually ending up in Western NY. By Monday afternoon, this “energy” or upper-level “spin” will transfer to the east coast north of Chesapeake Bay. Meanwhile, the southern stream energy will continue to intensify through the day on Sunday–working off the Carolina coast by Monday morning. Where they meet…”X” marks the spot…

Rapid intensification of this phased low pressure system will begin to occur by Tuesday morning as bands of moderate to heavy snow are thrown back into the Northeast. As it pertains to the local forecast, currently Southern VT and the S. ADK’s look most favored to receive in-excess of a foot of snow. The Champlain Valley will likely be in the range of a moderate snowfall (4″-8″ is current thinking) whereas areas east of the Green Mountains–and the higher elevations could also exceed a foot. The “bullseye” of this storm still appears well removed from the North Country–currently down near NY’s Capital Region and the Catskill, Berkshire & Taconic Mountain ranges. Some of these regions could close in on 2 feet of snow if current model guidance holds steady!

To say the least, there’s still ALOT to sort out with this storm–as some computer models are still a bit “wonky” with the track. For example, our in-house model still has this system hugging closer to the Jersey coast (in this scenario, larger snowfall values would be reserved much further south/west)…

Stay tuned for updates and snow maps!

Regardless of the track and final snow totals, Wednesday will likely be a chilly and windy day with the increased potential of power outages as trees and power lines bear the weight of heavy wet snow. Temperatures will be in the mid-30’s (wind chills in the low-to-mid 20’s). Thursday and Friday should feature more in the way of seasonable temperatures and quieter conditions as the storm departs…

Beyond the midweek storm, we will also keep our eyes to what-could-be a larger storm system for next Friday night into Saturday. Although, at least to start, this system looks slightly milder than it’s predecessor.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer