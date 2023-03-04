A few renegade snow showers may linger across northern VT through Saturday evening before mostly cloudy and dry conditions prevail through the overnight hours. Sunday will be a dry and quieter day for most locations with the exception of the western ADK’s and a few spots in the Northern Greens where a few snow showers are possible. Any accumulations should be less than an inch in the mountains. If any of these snow showers migrate into valley regions, there is the potential for an isolated dusting of snow with little to no travel impact expected.

Discussion:

After our coastal system delivered a general 6 to 12 inches of snow across the region Saturday morning we now have the “final breathes” of energy from this system to deal with as a band of light to moderate snow wraps around it’s backside. Dry air is quickly overcoming any remnant snow showers behind this main band–so it is anticipated that once the snow dissipates, the rest of the evening should remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will linger in the mid-to-upper 20’s regionwide as low-level moisture remains quite high (maybe an isolated light snow shower?). Winds should be calm overnight…

Sunday will feature a good deal of clouds with temperatures in the mid-30’s across the region. Winds should be fairly light out of the northwest through a majority of the afternoon with a slight increase towards evening time (getting closer to 10mph by 8/9PM). Snow shower activity looks most favored for the western ADK’s with some guidance hinting at a few snow showers sneaking into the Northern CPV around noon time. Any accumulations would be on the order of a dusting with the exception of the mountains:

As cloud cover starts to erode away Sunday night, slightly drier air will work in from the northwest. This will allow temperatures to fall into the low and mid-20’s (a bit colder than tonight) setting the stage for a partly to mostly sunny day on Monday. Unfortunately, this will be the most we see of the sun this week as a more unstable and breezy pattern looks to build in for the midweek period…

By Tuesday a weak system will approach from the west and bring the chance for widespread snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Little accumulation is expected, however, this system will set the stage for a more prolonged mountain snow event (N. Greens & NW ADK’s) for Tuesday night through Friday morning. Where snowfall does not look continuous, an occasional 1 to 3″ at higher elevations could occur numerous times–adding up by the time we break a very moist north/northwesterly flow pattern later in the week. For people who have a “love/hate relationship” with the snow (love it for snow sports but dislike dealing with cleaning it up/driving in it) this may be your ticket to enjoy some late season activities in the mountains! The valley regions will likely see only occasional snow showers with little accumulation…

By Friday afternoon this pattern looks to break down as slightly drier air aloft works in. This will be ahead of what-looks-like a warmer system approaching from the upper Mississippi Valley region Saturday night with all precipitation types on the table (plenty of time for fine tuning this forecast come midweek). Temperatures will moderate back to seasonable levels around 40 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Have a nice weekend…

-Meteorologist Justin Templer