We’ve got a beautiful Friday night on our hand and a beautiful weekend coming our way (for the most part)

Saturday expect partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. There is a small chance for an afternoon spot shower, otherwise most are staying dry.

Sunday brings increasing clouds and scattered showers rolling through by late afternoon and early evening. The biggest threat is heavy rain as those storms roll through the area, and the front is slow to clear the area leaving us with leftover shower chances into Monday. Cooler temperatures are back for the new work week, seasonable in the lower 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley