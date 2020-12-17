Weather Update: Nor’easter drops nearly 4 feet of snow on parts of our region

As we watch the final bands of snow push out of our region, the clean up begins as over 3 feet of snow fell on parts of Southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

At the height of the snow early this morning, snowfall rates reached over 3″ per hour within a small embedded narrow band of snow that stretched across Windsor and Rutland counties.

Even thundersnow was reported in Sullivan County!

As snowfall reports began to roll in, it became clear that this band of snow was going to bring us impressive totals, more than any of us thought could be possible.

A big thank you to all of our viewers that sent in photos this morning! Here is a sample of some of them!

While the snow is STILL falling (I’m writing this at 1 PM), our totals are nothing shy of astounding.

44 inches of snow fell on the folks of Ludlow, Vermont, tied only with Newark Valley, New York for the highest snow total to come out of this nor’easter.

That’s over 3 and a half FEET! And I know Okemo Mountain and all of their loyal skiers and riders are LOVING THIS!

This storm was a serious overachiever… and while ski country is swimming in the snow, road conditions are still incredibly dangerous.

If you don’t have to travel this evening, just say home and let our amazing road crews finish the clean up! They sure have a lot of snow to move!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley