Web Feature: Marking 21 years since the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard

For many, the name Matthew Shepard calls to mind the horrific murder of a young man simply because he was gay. But Shepard’s violent death also represents a tragic, but crucial turning point in the battle for equality for the LGBTQ community.

This year is the 21st anniversary of the brutal hate crime that ripped Shepard from the world, bringing reflections on how the ripple effect it caused has been felt for generations.

“I think as a country we were ready to talk about it,” said Amanda Rohdenburg, associate director of Outright Vermont. “I think there was enough anger and rage over being ignored as a community that this really was a tipping point.”

Matthew Shepard was just 21 when he died after a brutal beating by two men near Laramie, Wyoming.

Matthew Shepard was just 21 on Oct. 6, 1998, when he accepted a ride home from a bar from Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson. The two men beat him with the butt of a gun, tied him to a fence on the outskirts of Laramie, Wyoming, and left him. A few days later, he died in a Colorado hospital.

“I think there was enough anger and rage over being ignored as a community that this really was a tipping point.” Amanda Rohdenburg, associate director of Outright Vermont

Shepard’s death sent shock waves through the nation and propelled the LGBTQ community forward like never before. Rohdenburg said it also spurred a national conversation about LGBTQ rights in the U.S. that ultimately led to a seismic shift in public attitudes — and the law.

“When Matthew Shepard was murdered, marriage equality was slowly passing state by state,” she said. “And now it’s the law of the land, 20 years since he’s passed.”

Seth Wade, a senior at the University of Vermont, was four years old, growing up in rural Illinois, when Shepard was murdered. He came to know Matthew’s story later, after realizing he was also gay. He says Shepard’s fate was a scar on his own psyche.

“That paired with the area I grew up really made it so that I was very cautious,” Wade said. “To this day, I have a hard time making eye contact with guys because I get put back into that area of ‘Oh no, they might think I’m gay’ and then it’s ‘Look what happened to Matthew Shepard.’”

Matthew Shepard’s ashes are interred at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

Last year Shepard’s ashes were interred at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., where the ashes of Helen Keller, Woodrow Wilson and other prominent Americans also rest. And as the anniversary of his death approaches, it’s reminder to the LGBTQ community of how much work still remains to be done.

“We are talking about the impact that Matthew Shepard had on LGBTQ rights and as we speak the highest court of the land is debating whether it should be legal for employers to fire employees for being LGBTQ,” Rohdenburg says.

Wade is optimistic, but wary of what’s ahead. His biggest hope is that life continues to become a bit easier for gay, lesbian and transgender people.

“I still wish I didn’t have that stress and fear that was encoded in me, and I really look forward to even more generations not having that,” he said. “I really hope that continues.”