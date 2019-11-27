Web Feature: Williston 3rd grader takes top prize for giant cabbage

It’s a real life James and the giant peach, except this cabbage wasn’t grown by magic. Williston Central School third grader Nolan Anand was given a small cabbage plant as part of a class competition to see who could grow the biggest. The project was part of a scholarship program from produce company Bonnie Plants called “Kids Grow Green: Cashing in Cabbage.” Nolan’s colossal cabbage ultimately weighed in at 12lbs, taking top prize in the state.

“I was super happy. super excited…it means that I have a really big green thumb,” he said.

And not just cabbage green but a whole other kind. The win came with bragging rights —and— a one thousand dollar scholarship towards his college education.

Zandra Anand, Nolan’s mom said, “We’re really excited. we are going to put it into his Vermont 529 and keep growing that as well. Hopefully that gets as big as the cabbage!!!”

Meanwhile what became of Nolan’s prize winning produce? A big corned beef and cabbage meal of course!

“We are really excited for him. We just never really imagined that he would win. I think it’s going to be a lifetime memory for him,” Zandra said.

It turns out Nolan has twin brother Mason who wasn’t in school the day his class received their cabbage plants so he missed his chance. We’re told that next fall they are considering a little friendly brotherly competition to see who can grow the biggest pumpkin. So stay tuned.

