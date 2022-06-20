Wedding season is in full swing, and this summer, ceremonies are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. Wedding coordinators say most people who put plans on hold due to COVID are ready to tie the knot this year.

According to Wedding Market Research Firm, a record number of about 2.5 million weddings are expected for 2022, which is up from 1.9 million in 2021.

“Right now my phone and email inbox are off the charts,” said Heather Frazee, the wedding coordinator at Bolton Valley Resort. Bolton Valley is leasing the ponds to the Essex Resort team for 2022 and Bolton’s weddings are booking for the 2023 season.

“In 2023, I have 14 weddings booked,” said Frazee, “I anticipate especially this past week another dozen at least. People are inquiring because I think they realize dates are filling up fast.”

Andrea Heffner, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Lodge at Spruce Peak says they are seeing record numbers. “This summer we are seeing some weddings that rebooked three times, for 2021 and canceled and now they are coming in 2022,” said Heffner. “We also saw last summer just a huge volume of inquiries coming in for weddings that were not able to take place.”

The average cost of a wedding ceremony and reception in 2021 was 28,000 dollars according to The Knot.

Heffner says this year they are seeing people spend more than ever as revenue has doubled from last year.

“What they are doing for their events is more than over the top,” said Heffner. “More than what we have experienced in the past is where they want to show their family and friends that they haven’t seen for a couple of years and now they have the opportunity and they want to make it a special occasion.”

Frazee has advice for people that are planning their wedding. “I think to give yourself enough time, it is harder to plan something when you are only giving yourself under a year. Think about expected attendance how many you plan on hosting and from there build a budget.”

According to the Knot, newlyweds spend an average of 5,000 dollars on a honeymoon and 6,000 dollars on an engagement ring, driving up the total cost to 39,000 dollars.