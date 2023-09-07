Georgia, VT – Eric Edson, an armed robbery suspect who eluded officers from several agencies, including the Vermont State Police, for a week, was arrested Thursday in Franklin County.

State troopers say Edson was spotted in a kayak on the Lamoille River at about 1 p.m. Edson landed the kayak, police said, then allegedly tried to escape on foot. He then jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore near Georgia Mountain Road, where he was arrested.

The search began more than a week ago after Edson was accused of robbing a store in Burlington. He is also accused of stealing several vehicles, including a sailboat, as he fled police.

Edson faces numerous charges. He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

The Vermont State Police thanked law enforcement agencies for helping with the search, including members of the Milton Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.