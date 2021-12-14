BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is defending his decision to clear thre Sears Lane homeless encampment more than 60 days after the city served eviction notices on the people who were living there.

Weinberger’s comments came at a Monday meeting of the Burlington City Council at which some members of the council and the public criticized the decision to close the encampment.

On Friday, the city’s Department of Public Works removed structures that were deemed illegal, generators and fuel from the site.

Weinberger said the city has offered to help the six people living at Sears Lane when the site was cleared obtain alternative housing.

The mayor said inaction would have created harm, not prevented it.

“Doing nothing is all the councilors who are attacking the administration now offered as an alternative,” Weinberger said. “Councilors made no alternative proposals since the two months since our plan to end the encampment was announced.”