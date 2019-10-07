Weinberger demands action on CityPlace; wants downtown streets restored

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has demanded that developers of the stalled CityPlace mall get the project back on track, and in the meantime, he wants city streets and sidewalks around the dormant site returned to their “prior safe and sound condition.”

In a Sept. 27 letter to Brookfield Properties, Weinberger said the developer is not in compliance with “numerous obligations” under its Oct. 2016 agreement with the city. “Most significantly,” the letter stated, Brookfield has failed to continue construction following demolition of Burlington Town Center and the adjacent parking garage.

“[T]he lack of progress over the past year is deeply frustrating,” Weinberger wrote, “and your lack of clear progress on a revised project since July is threatening the viability of our long-planned collaboration.”

The city is demanding Brookfield immediately pay $50,000 to cover administrative costs in order to “salvage all of the hard work that has gone into this project.” Brookfield has an Oct. 28 deadline to submit an updated development plan and present it to the full City Council.

The letter also demands Brookfield immediately restore the right of way disrupted by the project by removing concrete barriers and “other encumbrances” along Bank and Cherry streets and sidewalks. If not completed, the letter says the city has the right to cancel its contract with Brookfield’s construction manager.