Burlington, VT — After years-long delays, construction of Burlington’s CityPlace project could finally be in the horizon.

In May, former developer Don Sinex sold his 50% stake in the project to three new developers. The new ownership group, coined “CityPlace Partners,” settled lawsuits between Sinex and concerned neighbors in recent months, which held up the project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said the city received a building permit action to construct the foundation on Monday.

“The local partners have made extensive progress and are on the verge of moving from a project that has been stalled since 2018 to one that is under full construction,” said Weinberger.

The project will include 85 affordable housing units and have extensive retail space on the bottom floor. Since May, the group says it has been working to get remaining permits from the state to ensure the project would progress.

Michael Monte, the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust, said 68 apartments will be occupied by residents earning less than 60 percent of the median income, and roughly a third of those — about 23 units — will be set aside for people earning less than 50 percent of the median. At least 20 percent of the people residing will be formerly homeless, Monte said.

Monte also said he and CityPlace partners are pushing for further state and federal funding for the project. The council went into executive session for the CityPlace project on Monday, as council approval is needed to proceed with the construction.

City Councilors also continued discussion on the city’s redistricting process, which occurs once every ten years to ensure voting districts have similar populations. They are weighing how many higher education, part-time residents would reside in possible districts.

“Because I also don’t think that it’s fair to people when one ward elects the same number of councilors with 300 votes as another ward can with 1,500 votes,” said City Council Joan Shannon.

There will be a final workshop on the redistricting maps at next week’s meeting.