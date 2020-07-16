Weinberger, social justice organizations declare racism a public health emergency

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, along with 30 social justice, education and health organizations, have declared systemic racism a public health emergency.

On Thursday, Weinberger, the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and others released a community declaration saying the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening disparities in the city and throughout northwestern Vermont.

Read the Declaration

Nationwide, Black and Latino people are three times as likely to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and twice as likely to die. In Vermont, Black people account for 1% of the population, but they account for about 10% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Deep and structural racism has shaped the systems of our nation and community for far too long,” Weinberger said. “Today’s declaration signals that going forward the major institutions of Chittenden County will apply these principles of collective action to eliminating systemic racism and its attendant stark disparities in health outcomes.

The organizations that have signed onto the declaration announced:

1) a commitment to the sustained and deep work of eradicating racism within their organizations;

2) immediate and specific actions that they are taking to address the emergency in the work that they do; and

3) a commitment to participate in ongoing joint action, grounded in science and data, to eliminate race-based health disparities and eradicate systemic racism in Chittenden County.

Mark Hughes of Vermont Racial Justice Alliance said “it is imperative that our fellow Vermonters recognize that this is not a new crisis.

“The systemic racism that has pervaded our society for years – from sub-standard medical treatment caused by limited resources and doctors’ bias, to eugenics, to environmental racism that causes people of color to be unjustly exposed to pollutants that make us sick.