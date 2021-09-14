Weinberger pitches $151 million infrastructure plan for Burlington

A proposal from Mayor Miro Weinberger would expand infrastructure projects throughout Burlington and place a $40 million dollar bond on the ballot this fall.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a ‘sustainable infrastructure plan’ for the city 5 years ago. But Weinberger says city has decades of maintenance to catch up on, which was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He estimates that proposed projects, which include road and bridge improvements and upgrades to the city’s fleet of trucks and other vehicles, will add up to $151 million over three years.

“We have started to catch up on really many years of underinvestment and defered maintenance,” the mayor said. “We knew we wouldn’t be done after the initial five-year period.”

City Council will consider the proposal in more detail at its September 22 meeting.