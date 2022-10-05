Winooski, VT — Vermont energy companies joined Rep. Peter Welch to celebrate the inclusion of the HOPE for HOMES Act in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law on August 16.

The bill provides rebates for families to help them pay for energy-efficient products for their homes.

“When it comes to climate, no state shines brighter than Vermont,” said Neale Lunderville, President of Vermont Gas Systems.

“There’s no question that Vermont’s in the midst of an energy transformation, where more and more of us will turn to low carbon power to heat our homes and buildings, and it’s critically important that we do this in a just and equitable way,” said Peter Walke, Managing Director of Efficiency Vermont.

Homeowners of a recently weatherized house in Winooski says they had their doors, windows, and basement renovated to be more energy efficient and that the renovations were approved through the program very quickly.

This story will be updated.