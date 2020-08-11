Welch faces activist in Democratic primary for US House

Peter Welch at southern border

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — One of Vermont’s most popular elected officials, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, is facing a single primary opponent Tuesday.

The 73-year-old Welch, who has served in Congress since 2007, is being challenged for the Democratic Party nomination by activist Ralph “Carajou” Corbo, of Wallingford, who is also seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. During his years in the House, Welch has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters.

Welch says he has more energy for the job than he’s ever had as the country faces what he calls the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic, threats to democracy, and issues of racial justice.

