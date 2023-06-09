Montpelier, VT – Vermont Senator Peter Welch is continuing his fight against major credit card companies by garnering support from a local business in Burlington. The senator stopped by Homeport on Church Street, Friday morning. The business is backing Welch after he and a bipartisan group of senators introduced the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’.

It’s aimed at increasing competition among companies like Visa and Mastercard in hopes they’ll lower the fees they charge small businesses to carry their card readers. Welch says those fees are higher in the United States than anywhere else. “It’s long overdue that we stand up to this duopoly that is dictating prices, increasing costs for our retailers, and increasing costs for consumers.”

The bill would create more market competition by forcing large banks to accept at least two networks for electronic credit transactions. Welch says Visa and Mastercard currently charge small businesses a two to three percent fee.