Congressman Peter Welch reacted to the blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that expands healthcare coverage for military veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits during their service.

All Democrats and eight Republicans voted for the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Pact Act, but the 55 yes votes fell short of the 60 needed to end a filibuster in the Senate. Three Senators did not vote. The Pact Act, which the House passed earlier this month, would enable additional healthcare coverage for more than 3 million veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits and Vietnam-era veterans exposed to the deadly herbicide, Agent Orange. Welch says we have to get this passed, and that we will.

“The cost of the war has to include the cost of caring for the warrior, this is our obligation this is not a partisan thing, it’s what we owe men and women who put on uniforms to protect us, it is outrageous for there to be anything in the way to getting this health care relief to our veterans,” said Welch.

The burn pits were used for the combustion of medical waste, human waste, and other waste that required disposal. Exposure to those toxins can lead to asthma, rhinitis, and cancer.