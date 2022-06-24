Vermont’s lone voice in the House of Representatives is taking aim at the filibuster to protect abortion rights as he campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat this fall.

Senate rules allow for filibustering, which is intentionally delaying or preventing a vote on an issue through the use of unlimited debate. Sixty votes are required in the Senate to end a filibuster and force an issue to come up for a vote, which means in practice that most forms of Senate legislation require 60 ‘yes’ votes in order to pass.

It’s believed to be the first time Peter Welch has taken this stance regarding the filibuster as either a Congressman or a Senate candidate. Sen. Bernie Sanders has done so publicly regarding a wide range of issues.

“In the House, I voted for and we passed the Women’s Health Reproductive Act,” Welch said in downtown Burlington Friday evening to Local 22 & Local 44 reporter Sam Israel. “It would codify Roe v. Wade. We’re two votes short in the Senate, and we need to get rid of the filibuster in order to allow the Senate to vote to protect women and their rights under Roe.”

In response, Republican Senate hopeful Christina Nolan says removing the filibuster will do more harm than good. The campaign for the former U.S. Attorney for Vermont wrote in a statement:

“Ending the filibuster is a short-sighted move that would make partisanship even worse. The Congressman’s comments further show how little he knows about the job he is running for, and how out of touch he is with the people he wants to represent. This move will have negative consequences for everyone.”