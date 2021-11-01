Welch visits BHS touting ‘Build Back Better’ Act

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Peter Welch was in the Queen City today, touting the President’s ‘Build Back Better’ initiative.
Welch took a tour of downtown Burlington High School and spoke about how the social spending bill would impact America’s schools and infrastructure.
He noted school administrators are doing the best they can while working out of the former Macy’s building. But they need a real school to work in.
Welch says it’s time to invest in Americans.

When asked about the cost of the bill he said, “The decision for us is, do we start investing in our kids, and our communities, not just in foreign wars? It’s really that simple. And there’s nothing more important than education.”
Despite gridlock in Washington D.C., Congressman Welch says he does believe the bill will pass. Adding a lot of work has gone into getting both sides to reach a consensus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog