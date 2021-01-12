Welch wary after possible virus exposure from Capitol siege

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Peter Welch says the congressman is taking “extreme caution” in Vermont after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 when he was in a secure location following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Spokesman Lincoln Peak said Welch was wearing a mask while in the secure location, he has shown no symptoms of COVID-19 and he has received a test for the virus. A number of Republican members of Congress were not wearing masks while at the secure location and at least two members of Congress who were there have tested positive for the virus.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who said she has tested positive, criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.