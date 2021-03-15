Wellness recreation center for veterans opens in Colchester

Parents who lost their son, had one goal in mind when they opened Josh’s House, a wellness recreation center for veterans. It was to save lives.

While Josh Pallotta was deployed to Afghanistan, two soldiers in his unit were killed in action. In 2014, Josh lost his battle with PTSD and ended his life.

His parents made it their mission to create a space where veterans could be together. They asked the veterans who were deployed with Josh what they wanted to call it.

“And they all said we want to call it Josh’s House, because when somebody asks me where I’m going, I want to tell them I am going over to Josh’s house,” Josh’s mom Valerie Pallotta said.

Josh’s House VT is a wellness recreation center in Colchester that offers healing modalities such as aromatherapy, meditation, and health and wellness coaches. Their goal is to have it open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Veterans don’t struggle between nine and four during the week, it’s after work hours, it’s on the weekend, it’s the middle of the night,” Valerie Pallotta said.

There is a pool and ping pong table, a gym and a study room with 12 laptops. They plan to offer classes to help cope with PTSD or everyday life. Michael Palaza was in the army for 22 years. He hopes to have some guitar lessons.

“I am a hacker on a guitar, but I can’t really play good,” Lieutenant Colonel Michael Palaza said. “So I would like to, I have a couple guys that I know that play really well.”

Palaza said it is important to have this place especially after deployments.

“That’s where people are getting edgy, and whatever else and this would be the best thing you could have,” Palaza said.

Valerie said she wants people to feel safe when they come to Josh’s House.

“It just feels like home,” Valerie Pallotta said.