‘We’re making up for memories we lost last year:’ High school seniors prepare for prom

If you’ve noticed more dress-up photos on social media, one reason is prom is back. For a lot of students, they couldn’t wait to plan for one of the most memorable moments of high school.

Burlington High School seniors have been 100% hands on in planning for this year’s prom.

“I am very excited to have this end of the year celebration, and I am pretty sure all the other seniors are also excited,” Bernadette Mukeba, senior BHS said.

This year, prom will take place outside on the baseball field at the old Burlington High School.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the whole senior class to get together for one last time,” Skylar Clarke, senior BHS said.

Needleman’s Bridal & Formal in South Burlington is just as excited as the students.They have sold over 400 dresses in the past three weeks

“40 to 50% of our revenue is prom driven business and that wasn’t there last year,” Mark Needleman, owner of Needleman’s Bridal & Formal said.

As for tuxedos Needleman has 600 rentals so far.

“I have been doing this for 30 years myself and my favorite time of year is prom season because I really like working with the kids,” Needleman said.

One tuxedo went to Ryan Garrow, a senior at Essex High School.

“It feels great I feel like we are making up for all of the memories we lost last year,” Garrow

and he plans on leaving it all on the dance floor.

“I kind of want to break dance a little bit,” Garrow said.

Once prom is over, all three seniors will say goodbye to their friends and head off to college.

“After high school I will be attending the University of Washington in the fall,” Clarke said.

Mukeba plans on going across the country.

“I’ll be attending the University of Southern California,” Mukeba said.

Garrow plans on staying closer to home.

“After high school I am going to Castleton next year, I am going to major in graphic design and play some baseball,” Garrow said.