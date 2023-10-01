Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses to a deadly crash in Clarendon.

Roy Loomis, 70, of West Rutland was riding a motorcycle on North Shrewsbury Road shortly before 11:30 Sunday morning. Troopers believe he ran a red light at the intersection with Route 7. Another West Rutland man, driving a pickup truck on Route 7, struck the bike.

Loomis died at the scene. The truck driver had minor injuries; he has not been cited or charged in connection with the crash. VSP is asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call the Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101.