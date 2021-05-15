West Rutland woman dies in motorcycle crash in Ira

Route 4A in the town of Ira is open to traffic again after a deadly motorcycle crash.

It took place just before 12:00 noon Saturday near 241 Blue Star Drive. Vermont State Police wrote that Rina Girardi, 33, of West Rutland was heading west when her bike veered off the road to the right and hit a guardrail.

Girardi was thrown from the motorcycle. She was wearing a helmet, and CPR was already being administered to her when police arrived. However, Girardi couldn’t be revived; she died at the scene.

Route 4A was closed for more than three and a half hours following the crash. It was shut down from East Hubbardton Road in Castleton to Whipple Hollow Road in West Rutland, a distance of more than five miles.