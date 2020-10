A West Wardsboro woman is fighting for her life at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after what Vermont State Police said was a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Investigators wrote that someone hit Deborah Ayers, 65, on Stratton Arlington Road near Route 100 before driving away. Troopers found her lying on the pavement, semi-conscious, shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at about that time to call the Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.