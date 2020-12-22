Westford couple becomes US Citizens after eight years

For many, 2020 was a hard year, but for one couple in Westford, it was a year for new beginnings. Last week Foivos Kalimeris and Alexandra Argyropoulou became US Citizens.

“It was our dream, our big dream,” Alexandra said.

Alexandra and her husband Foivos came from Italy to the United States in 2012 for a job opportunity. It took eight years of hard work before they could officially call themselves US Citizens.

“All my life flashed before my eyes, it’s a feeling of relief, a feeling of happiness,” Foivos said.

In September, Foivos and co-partner Jeff opened the Westford Country Store & Cafe. Their food is homemade and made fresh daily. Alexandra wants people to feel at home when they taste their food.

“The first customer he told me, he cried,” Alexandra said. “He told me, oh my gosh this meatball they remind me of my mom, and I told him this is what I want the people to feel when they come here, it reminds them of their childhood,” Alexandra said.

Just like Alexandra and Foivos, many of their recipes traveled all the way from Italy and Greece, and landed here in Vermont.

“Pizza is a recipe for the dough that I brought from Italy, small little things, the bread for example, the white bread that we are making is a recipe from Italy,” Foivos said.

Foivos said he always had a passion for cooking and taking care of people.

“I wanted to give the chance to the people just to sit, even if it is for just five minutes, but sit down enjoy your meal with a friend with a relative and enjoy,” Foivos said.

Alexandra works at the store seven days a week. They also have four full time employees plus six working part-time.

“I don’t have a lot of days off but I feel so relaxed when I see the people, so happy, I think this is supposed to be, this was my destination to have the store and serve the people,” Alexandra said.

Although opening a store during a pandemic brought on stress, Alexandra said they still have a lot to be grateful for.

“2020 is for everybody a hard year, different year, for us as a family it is a nice year, because we have the store and we have citizenship, everything is harder but we have two very nice things to remember about this year,” Alexandra said.