Westford man charged with violating release terms in arson of Massachusetts church

A Westford man who helped burn down a predominantly African-American church on the night Barack Obama was elected President of the United States has admitted to violating the terms of his release from prison, according to the Rutland Herald.

Benjamin Haskell, 35, was sentenced to nine years behind bars for the November 2008 arson. It took place in Springfield, Massachusetts, and it made headlines all over the world. Haskell lived in Springfield at the time, and he was one of three co-defendants in that case.

The Herald reports that Haskell admitted in U.S. District Court in Burlington to failing to make many of his required restitution payments. He’ll be back in court in July; he could return to prison for up to two years.