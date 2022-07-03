A Westminster man is recovering from significant injuries to his left hand that he suffered while setting off illegal fireworks.

In an emailed reply to a follow-up question regarding this release, Vermont State Police said Michael Plummer, 42, got hurt at his house on Davidson Hill Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the emergency department at Springfield Hospital for treatment.

Troopers said they’ll do what they can throughout the long Independence Day weekend to ensure that everyone celebrating the 4th of July does so legally. Fireworks are against the law in Vermont without a permit.