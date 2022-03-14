Westminster, VT — Vermont State Police received a report of a man being shot inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park off Back Westminster Road at around 11 am. The man was initially transported to the urgent care in Bellows Falls but was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire via helicopter.

Reports indicate that the homeowner encountered intruders, a man, and a woman, and shot at them, striking the man. The severity of his injuries is currently unknown.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing and involve the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, the Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online here.