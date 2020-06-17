What bird conservation tells us about the environment

A group from the Vermont Center for Eco-Studies, has been on Vermont’s highest peak, studying two very unique species of birds. Chris Rimmer, and his team spent the night under the stars, as they do every week from early June until August. They are a team of dedicated individuals facing difficult conditions to do research on the Bicknell’s Thrush, and the Black Pole Warbler. Two unique species of birds, which only reside in alpine climates like the one found on Mount Mansfield.

But aside from trying to help a vulnerable species survive in a warming climate, studying the health of these birds will help them in more ways than one. “These birds, which depend on these habitats are vulnerable, and we need to keep track of ’em because they’re indicators of the health of the environment. And how they’re doing, tells us something about how the habitats are doing. So basically we’re up here doing a health check, an annual health check on the birds that breed here,” says Rimmer, Executive Director of the Vermont Center for Eco-Studies.

Once they capture the bird, which is done in a series of nets they have set up, they will examine the bird, taking measurements and looking for signs of injury. After that, they tag and weigh the bird, and set them free. These birds only live here during the summer months to nest, and then head South to the Dominican Republic, or over to Europe to escape the snowy winters.

And while tagging birds in the Dominican Republic, they found two that were tagged here in Vermont, one on Stratton Mountain and the other from Mount Mansfield.

“Not only is it almost miraculous, like finding a needle in a hay stack. But it just establishes this very direct biological link between these two areas, and how so important to pay attention to what’s going on in both areas,” Rimmer says.

He notes that on the conservation side of things, one big concern is what happens to the birds during the winter when they are away from Vermont