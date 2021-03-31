What to expect: COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

While many pregnant people have been vaccinated, there is limited data about how safe the vaccines are, according to the CDC.

But they say, it’s unlikely any of the three approved vaccines pose a risk to moms and their babies. In fact, getting the shot has proven that moms pass on antibodies.

“I was very hesitant to get the vaccine,” said Karinne Commenzo, who recently gave birth to her second child.

“I do think there was a part of me that was grateful that it wasn’t a decision I had to make during most of my pregnancy,” said Commenzo.

Like Commenzo, feeling worried about the Covid-19 vaccine is common among new and expecting mothers.

“Women have asked, as a group, whether they should get the vaccine when they are pregnant. I’ve also received a lot of questions about timing,” said Kelley McLean, Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

She says getting vaccinated is a personal choice but one she highly recommends for pregnant women, as they are 3 to 4 times more likely to get sick.

“I am recommending to women that they strongly consider the vaccine. I do know that Covid and pregnancy is not safe. And any concern about the vaccines in pregnancy is entirely theoretical because we have not seen it,” said McLean.

Meaning, there is no evidence that Covid vaccines affect pregnancies or negatively harm babies while breast-feeding. Through not a formal recommendation, McLean will often suggest getting the shot in the second trimester as opposed to the first.

“Because we know the risk for miscarriage is high for everybody in the first trimester to perhaps avoid the first trimester as much as possible, primary so that women don’t feel like two are connected,” said McLean.

Because the shot can sometimes cause flu-like symptoms within 24 to 48 hours, Mclean says mothers may have an easier time with the vaccine in second trimester as opposed to the third. She assures, however, it’s safe to get inoculated at any point in one’s pregnancy.

One mother from St. Albans is pregnant with her second child. After careful consideration, she got her first dose Monday.

“It was a decision I went back and forth on for a while and is a very personal decision for each individual. But I thought it was the best choice for my whole family,” said Lindsey Waite.

As for Commenzo, she went into labor around the time of her scheduled shot. Though hesitant at first, she says talking about it helped. Her new appointment is now April 7.

“So really just reaching out to people that I knew and trusted and (asking) what would you recommend or what led you to your decision, slowly kind of started making me feel a little more comfortable,” said Commenzo.

Kathleen Kelly is the Co-owner of Vermont Mom, an organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting mothers across the state.

“Here in Vermont, most of the moms are completely on board. There is trepidation. For whatever reason they feel better with the two shots, not the one. That seems to be a population conversation,” said Kelly.

She says she highly encourages women to express their feelings about the vaccine.

“They just need to talk it through, and they need to say it out loud so that someone around them can say, ‘Yep, I get it. Super stressful. But I’m with you. I think you should get the shot,” said Kelly.

Pregnant women are eligible in the state to get vaccinated. However, this doesn’t include lactating women or those intending to get pregnant.