Vermont’s Capitol City will have live musical performances and parties to ring in the New Year.

Dave Keller who traditionally performs on New Year’s Eve in Montpelier will play music at Bethany church at 8:00. Myra Flynn will perform at Hugo’s Bar and Grill. Barr Hill Distillery will have a sparkling toast at midnight. And ‘the Montpelier Contra Dance’ will let you cut a rug at the capital city grange. There will be no fireworks display this year.

“Cost has gone up maybe 35% and with that in consideration and not finding a sponsor for this year’s event as well as a transition in this year’s staffing,” says Katie Trautz — the Interim Executive Director of Montpelier Alive. “We did not anyone on staff to [help coordinate.”

A free virtual celebration will be hosted by “All Brain Belong” — a local non-profit — for anyone who wants to celebrate online.